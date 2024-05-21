Video of Prithviraj instructing hundreds of junior artists on 'Empuraan' sets goes viral

One highly anticipated movie among Malayali audiences is the Mohanlal starrer 'Empuraan', directed by Prithviraj. The anticipation stems from the buzz generated by its predecessor, 'Lucifer'. Unlike typical mass-masala movies, 'Lucifer' stood out, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in the Malayalam film industry.

Currently, the shoot for 'Empuraan' is in full swing, with a viral video from the sets circulating on social media. The video captures director Prithviraj giving instructions to the junior artists on set. Similar to 'Lucifer', 'Empuraan' also features a large number of junior artists. In the video, Prithviraj is seen guiding them, stressing the importance of following instructions and maintaining high energy levels when the action is called.

Lucifer received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, with Mohanlal's portrayal of Stephen Nedumpally leaving a lasting impression. In the sequel, he will take on the role of Khureshi Abraam.

'Empuraan' will also see Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Nandu, and Saniya Iyappan reprising their roles. The movie is currently being shot in Thiruvananthapuram.