Kamal Haasan extends birthday wish to Mohanlal, wants him to 'break Prem Nazir's record'

Ulaganayakan Kamal Haasan has sent out a special wish to veteran actor Mohanlal on the occasion of his 64th birthday. The Tamil superstar was full of praise for Mohanlal and his body of work and hoped that the actor would break Prem Nazir’s record by doing more films in the coming years.

“Lead man for forty years among a very critical and discerning audience. 400 films? Some might exclaim in disbelief. I, on the contrary, am looking forward to him beat Mr. Prem Nazir’s record of 500 films. On his birthday, that is my best wish to him. The best of health to you, Mr Mohanlal, to break many more records,” he wrote.

The actor’s message also pleased Mohanlal’s fans. “G.O.A.T recognises G.O.A.T. Happy birthday, Laletta!,” one user wrote. Mohanlal’s social media feeds were flooded with comments from other celebrities and fans who wished the actor on his birthday. Actors Shobana and Manju Warrier also posted photos with the veteran actor. Prithviraj Sukumaran who is helming ‘Empuraan’ featuring Mohanlal, wrote: "Happy birthday Laletta! #KhureshiAbraam #L2E.”