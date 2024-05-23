Malayalam
Alia Bhatt's 'Ghar More Pardesiya' performance receives special mention by The Academy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 23, 2024 03:17 PM IST
Alia Bhatt. Photo: Instagram/The Academy
Topic | Entertainment News

Alia Bhatt's performance on 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from Abhishek Varman’s 2019 period drama 'Kalank' has received special recognition from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
On Thursday, The Academy's official Instagram handle featured the song, captioning the post, 'Alia Bhatt performing 'Ghar More Pardesiya' (vocals by Shreya Ghoshal with Vaishali Mhade) from the film Kalank'.

Alia responded to this honour by sharing The Academy's post on her Instagram Story, adding red heart and sun emojis to express her happiness.
Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, and Sonakshi Sinha. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film, despite its hype and extensive promotions, failed to impress the audience.

