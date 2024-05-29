Mammootty insists 'quitting will be my last breath'; fans say he'll never be forgotten

Khalid Al Ameri, a YouTuber based in the United Arab Emirates, recently had an intimate conversation with Mammootty. During their discussion, Khalid asked the Malayalam superstar if he ever contemplated retirement, feeling that he had accomplished enough. Mammootty's response was immediate and clear: "No." He said, "I don’t feel exhausted. Quitting will be my last breath."

You will be CELEBRATED till Cinema Exists ❤️



pic.twitter.com/QuwdTY1Cq0 — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) May 28, 2024

When asked about how he wished to be remembered, Mammootty reflected on the fleeting nature of fame. He remarked, "But how long will they remember me? One year? Ten years? Fifteen years? Finished. Don’t expect people to remember you till the end of the world. That won’t happen to anybody. Great people are remembered very, very, very less. Only very few people are remembered. I am one among thousands of actors."

Mammootty went on to emphasize how only a limited number of individuals are remembered forever. He noted that as one among thousands of actors, it would be unrealistic to expect lasting recognition beyond a year or so.

However, Mammootty's loyal fans quickly disagreed with his humble assessment. One comment read, "Malayalam cinema will remember you forever, Ikka." Another user wrote, "For the first time, I completely disagree with what Mammootty is saying. As long as cinema exists, you will never be forgotten." A particularly emotional fan commented, "Damn, Ikka is making me cry here. Ikka is the only celebrity for whose death I will cry. I find celebrity worship cringe, but Ikka is the exception for me."

Mammootty was last seen making a stellar impact on the silver screen with his action-packed movie 'Turbo'.