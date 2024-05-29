Child actor Deva Nandha files complaint against cyberbullying over edited interview clip

Child artist Deva Nandha has filed a complaint against cyberbullying on social media. Her father, Jibin, lodged the complaint with the Ernakulam cyber police wing on behalf of the minor actor. In the complaint, her father alleges that Deva Nandha was subjected to scathing remarks and trolling after a segment from one of her interviews was wrongfully shared on social media.

Sharing the picture of the official complaint on her social media page, Deva Nandha wrote, “I had given an interview for a channel as part of the promotions of my latest movie ‘Gu’, at my house. However, only a part of that interview was cut and shared on social media. I have decided to take legal recourse against those who have been making scornful remarks.”

The complaint filed by Deva Nandha's father with the SHO of the cyber police station in Ernakulam rural reads, ‘My daughter had given an interview to a channel as part of the promotions of her latest movie ‘Gu’, at my residence. However, a group of people claiming to be content creators had downloaded just a part of the interview, without our permission or consent, and shared it through their social media accounts after adding their own content to it, with the intention of insulting my daughter. My 10-year-old daughter was severely hurt by their actions. I request you to remove the videos uploaded to this profile and to initiate legal actions against these individuals.’

Deva Nandha began her career as a child artist in the movie ‘Thottappan’. She then appeared in over 20 movies, including ‘My Santa’, ‘Malikappuram’, ‘2018’, and ‘Neymar’. Her performance in ‘Malikappuram’ earned her appreciation. She also played a pivotal role in the recently released Tamil film ‘Aranmanai 4’.