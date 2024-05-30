Netizens furious as Nandamuri Balakrishna shoves actor Anjali during 'Gangs of Godavari' event

A video of Telugu superstar and Andhra Pradesh MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna shoving actor Anjali on stage during the promotional event of her upcoming film 'Gangs of Godavari' has gone viral with netizens criticising the actor for his actions. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta who was clearly offended by Nandamuri's actions called him a scumbag. “Who is this scumbag?,” he asked.

When a fan explained that Balakrishna was a veteran Telugu superstar and the son of former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao, Hansal had only one answer, 'Scumbag x 100.' Actor Siddharth also did not take Nandamuri's action lightly. “Appalling behaviour by Balakrishna and an understandable reaction by the junior artist who laughed it off, but the most horrifying part of this video is the crowd’s reaction to a blatant act of assault, cheering and hooting in approval,” he wrote on X.

Balakrishna was invited as a special guest to the promotional event of Krishna Chaitanya's upcoming Telugu action movie 'Gangs of Godavari'. In the video, Balakrishna joined the cast of the movie on stage. Initially, he can be seen asking the actors to move. Soon enough, he then pushes Anjali forcing her to almost fall down. Her co-star Neha Shetty, who looked equally shocked, held the actor to keep her from falling. Though Anjali took it sportingly, many people were irritated by Balakrishna's action.

Netizens were equally shocked that none of the people on stage or the audience did not react against Balakrishna.