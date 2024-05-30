Mumbai: Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is currently busy with his film 'The Delhi Files’, recently visited Mahatma Gandhi’s Ashram in Sevagram, Maharashtra as part of his research for his upcoming movie. Vivek took to social media and shared pictures from his visit to Gandhi’s ashra.

He shared the pictures with the caption: "For the research of #TheDelhiFiles, I spent days at Gandhi’s Ashram in Sewagram. This cottage has been visited by whos who of the world. Some of the best journalists used to station themselves here to interview Gandhi. Every parent must take their children there. Truly inspiring."

The director reportedly travelled the length and breadth of Kerala, Kolkata and Delhi as part of his work. Vivek also claimed he read over 100 books and more than 200 articles related to the event that forms the crux of his film. Vivek is known for films like ‘The Kashmir Files' and ‘The Tashkent Files’. Earlier, he directed ‘The Vaccine War’ featuring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi. The film was based on the efforts of Indian scientists in creating the indigenous Covid-19 vaccine during the global health crisis triggered by the pandemic.