Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor break up after 5 years of dating: Reports

Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have reportedly broken up after being in a serious relationship for a few years. Although neither Arjun nor Malaika has commented on the breakup, a source told Pinkvilla that they have parted ways, stating that their "relationship has run its course." The couple went public with their relationship in 2019.

The source also mentioned that despite the breakup, Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence on the matter, ensuring that no one drags or dissects their relationship.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor first went public with their relationship in 2019 at the screening of "India’s Most Wanted." They also made their relationship known on social media, often sharing posts featuring each other.