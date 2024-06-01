Malala Yousafzai makes acting debut in 'We Are Lady Parts' season 2

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is poised to make her acting debut with a cameo in the second season of the British sitcom ‘We Are Lady Parts.’

Her initial appearance in the show, which has sparked widespread interest on social media, showcases the Pakistani activist sporting a cowboy hat and riding a horse.

I'm so happy that this gem of a comedy about an all female Muslim British punk rock band named Lady Parts is back for season 2 on @Channel4 with special guest @Malala, clad in head… pic.twitter.com/1Eb7IifNJm — 𝑫𝒓 𝑵𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝑨𝒓𝒊𝒇 (@DrNighatArif) May 30, 2024

Malala will feature in the season 2 episode titled ‘Malala Made Me Do It,’ alongside Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Lucie Shorthouse, and Faith Omole. The episode includes a country song of the same title.

‘We Are Lady Parts’ premiered its second season on May 30.

In an interview with the New York Times, showrunner Nida Manzoor revealed that Malala was invited to join the show through a letter. “I was like, ‘What will it look like? Do I have dialogue? How many times do I have to do it? How long will it take?’” the Nobel Peace Prize winner shared with the publication.