Concertgoer sues Madonna, claims explicit content and unbearable conditions at show

Madonna is facing a lawsuit from a concertgoer who attended her Celebration world tour, alleging that the pop star produced 'pornography without warning' and subjected the audience to 'topless women on stage simulating sex acts'.

A man named Justen Lipeles, who attended Madonna's show in Inglewood, California, in March, has filed a lawsuit against the singer. He claims that the concert was overly sexual and that the audience was 'forced to watch topless women on stage simulating sex acts'.

'Subjecting consumers to wait hours in hot, uncomfortable arenas and exposing them to pornography without warning shows Madonna's flippant disrespect for her fans', Lipeles stated, according to the complaint obtained by The Blast.

The plaintiff emphasized that it wasn't just the explicit content that led him to take legal action. He also accused Madonna of having the air conditioning turned off inside the stadium, which allegedly caused him and other fans to sweat profusely. Lipeles claims that he even fell ill at one point due to the conditions.