Adah Sharma relocates to Sushant Singh Rajput's former residence in Bandra

For the past few months, speculation has been rife about actress Adah Sharma's relocation to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment in Mumbai. Finally breaking her silence, Adah disclosed that she moved into the residence four months ago and now feels settled in her new abode.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Adah shed light on her decision, revealing that despite some attempts to discourage her, she decided to make the move to the Bandra property. She explained, "I moved into the flat four months ago, but I was busy promoting my projects, including Bastar and the OTT release of The Kerala Story. After that, I spent some time at the elephant sanctuary in Mathura. It’s only recently that I got some time off and have finally settled in."

Reflecting further, Adah shared, "I have lived in the same house at Pali Hill all my life and this is the first time I’ve moved out of there. I’m very sensitive to vibes, and this place gives me positive ones. Our homes in Kerala and Mumbai have been surrounded by trees and we used to feed birds and squirrels. So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed birds." She said that she never doubted her decision, preferring to trust her intuition over others' opinions. Adah has rented the apartment for a period of five years.