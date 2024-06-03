Mohanlal's sweet birthday message to wife Suchitra lights up social media

Today marks the birthday of Suchitra Mohanlal, wife of actor Mohanlal, and the superstar took to his social media to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her. Captioning the post, he expressed, 'Wishing you a day filled with all the love in the world! Happy birthday, dearest Suchi.'

Their daughter also joined in the celebration, extending warm wishes to her mother via Instagram.

Recently, the couple celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary surrounded by their son Pranav Mohanlal and a select group of close relatives.

Mohanlal and Suchitra exchanged vows on April 28, 1988, in Thiruvananthapuram. While Mohanlal continues to captivate audiences with his extensive filmography of nearly 360 movies, he eagerly anticipates thrilling fans with his upcoming projects. The 64-year-old actor is gearing up for his roles in 'Empuraan' and 'Barroz', the latter marking his directorial debut.