Bhagyalakshmi posts emotional note after her former residence gets razed by new owners

Noted dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi expressed agony at seeing her former residence being pulled down by the new owners. She narrated the story of the house named ‘Swaram’ at Thiruvananthapuram on social media by sharing glimpses of the abode in its two phases. She recalled the hard work that she had put in building the house and also expressed her pain when she had to leave it.

“No one should stay at a place where there is no love or peace. You should leave, no matter how valuable that place is. Tranquillity is what makes a man happy,” Bhagyalakshmi wrote about the house on her social media page. She also shared a beautifully edited video that shows the old photographs of the house warming ritual.

“All we had was a small house with just one room, when I got married in 1985. Since then, it had been my dream to build a house of my own. So, I began the construction of my dream abode using the money that I earned by lending my voice. I named it ‘Swaram’! But, my mind kept telling me that I wouldn’t stay in the house for longer. In 2000, I left that house forever. Later, in 2020, when I returned to the house, I didn’t feel like living in it anymore. Not just me, but my children too didn’t want to go back to that house. So, we decided to sell it. But, I feel pain seeing the new owner tearing it down. The house that was built ‘with’ my voice has now been razed!” wrote Bhagyalakshmi.

The veteran artist recalled how she build the house initially, with the small remuneration she received for her work. “I would return from Madras with small amounts of money for the construction. I would then return, once the money got spent. However, I couldn’t enjoy peace or tranquillity after I began staying there. I didn’t hesitate for a moment to leave the house. No one should stay at a place where there is no love or peace. You should leave, no matter how valuable that place is. Tranquillity is what makes a man happy,” notes Bhagyalakshmi.

Bhagyalakshmi has been lending voice to female actors in movies since she was 10 years old. She made her debut with ‘Aparadhi’ that was released in 1975. Even though she acted in a few movies, Bhagyalakshmi soon realised that acting was not her forte. She became one of the busiest dubbing artists in the industry since her performance in ‘Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu’ got noticed. Bhagyalakshmi was the first recipient of the state award for best dubbing artist when the state government instituted the award in 1991. She then won the state award for best dubbing artist three more times. Nidhin and Sachin are her sons.