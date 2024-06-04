Malayalam
Actors Bhamaa, Muktha congratulate Suresh Gopi on win in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 04, 2024 03:47 PM IST
Muktha posted a photo with the actor on social media. Photos | Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actors and celebrities from Mollywood have congratulated actor-politician Suresh Gopi on his win in Thrissur constituency as part of the Lok Sabha elections. Several actors took to social media to express their happiness on the veteran actor's debut political win.
Bhamaa shared a note appreciating the actor for finally 'taking' Thrissur. She wrote a congratulatory message too along with the post. Actors Jyothikrishna and Muktha too shared words of appreciation after secured the much-awaited seat in Thrissur constituency. Muktha addressed him as her big brother. “Big Brother. Congratulations. You won Thrissur,” she wrote, while sharing a couple of photos, which she clicked with the actor, previously.

Actors Jyothikrishna, Sudheer and Bhamaa congratulated the actor. Photos | Instagram

Kollam BJP candidate who is trailing behind UDF's N K Premachandran and LDF's M Mukesh, reportedly met Suresh Gopi earlier in the day to congratulate the veteran actor. Suresh Gopi, who initially faced a tough competition from V S Sunilkumar and K Muraleedharan, received a comfortable lead during the initial hours of counting on Tuesday morning.

