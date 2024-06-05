Suresh Gopi's historic Lok Sabha win | Four times actor played a politician onscreen

Suresh Gopi, who has proved he is a fire brand actor whenever he donned a khaki onscreen, ruled the screens in the 1990s, thanks to films like ‘Ekalavyan’ and ‘Commissioner’. His roles in K Madhu’s ‘Irupathaam Nootandu’ also established him as a bankable star overnight, opening avenues for better roles over the years. Though he played a few villain characters in the early stages of his career, it was his saviour image that penetrated into the minds of the audience. Though not as celebrated as his cop roles, the actor has essayed a few memorable roles as a politician. We explore those characters here.

‘Janathipathyam’

Directed by K Madhu, the film features Suresh Gopi as a former cadre police officer who becomes the chief minister of Kerala. SSP Ramadevan Nayanar IPS uses his connections and influence to take down his villains. The film, which also featured Vani Viswanath, Urvashi, Balachandra Menon, Devan among others, is easily one of his most memorable roles as a politician.

‘Raashtram’

Suresh Gopi played Thommichan, the son of ideologue Maliekal Ouseppachan (Madhu) in the film directed by Anil C Menon. The film discusses some relevant scams and shady deals that had rocked the state of Kerala in the past. The film was also a parody of political leaders of that time.

‘Pathaaka’

Suresh Gopi played young George Tharian in the movie, which was also directed by K Madhu. The movie features Suresh Gopi in the role of the industries minister, who becomes part of a scandal. The twists in his career form part of the movie.

‘Yuvathurki'

Malayalam film directed by Bhadran had a specialty. The film starring Suresh Gopi as a Delhi-based youth wing leader of a political party was bankrolled by Amitabh Bachchan Corporation. The movie revolves around politics and revenge. Though featuring a star cast, the film fared badly at the box office.