Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Actress Dakota Fanning reveals Tom Cruise has been gifting her shoes on every birthday since 2005

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 06, 2024 12:14 PM IST
Dakota Fanning, Tom Cruise
Dakota Fanning, Tom Cruise. Photo: Instagram/IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Dakota Fanning revealed that Tom Cruise has continued to send her shoes as birthday presents ever since they worked together on the 2005 film 'War of the Worlds'. Despite Cruise giving her a cell phone for her 11th birthday on set, she has received shoes from him every year for the past 19 years. “I turned 11 on ‘War of the Worlds,’ when we worked together and he gave me my first cell phone for that birthday,” Fanning shared on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show. “It was a Motorola Razr…I didn’t have anyone to call, but I wanted a Razr so bad. I must have been talking about it a lot because that’s what he got me. It’s such a great memory.”

She added: “He always sends me the same thing every year,” reports variety.com. Fannings went on to reveal the reason. “I loved shoes when I was little, and I started to be able to fit into really small adult shoes when I was on the ‘War of the Worlds’ press tour, so I was really excited about them. So from that birthday on, he always sends me shoes.” To which, Clarkson said: “That’s so random too, I love it. You must have a massive shoe collection brought to you by Tom Cruise!” In 'War Of The Worlds', which was directed by Steven Spielberg, Cruise and Fanning played father and daughter. As a child star, Fanning then worked in hit films such as 'I Am Sam', 'Uptown Girls' and 'Man on Fire'.
(With IANS inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE