Kanye West sued for sexual harassment by former assistant

Rapper Kanye West has reportedly been sued for sexual harassment by his former assistant. The woman alleged that West sent her obscene messages and performed acts of a sexual nature over the phone.

In addition to the harassment allegations, the woman accused West of breach of contract and wrongful termination. She claimed to have worked for him for two years and was fired in 2022 without receiving her promised $3 million severance package.

According to documents obtained by various US publications, the woman supported herself through an OnlyFans profile in 2021 until she met West. She also claimed to have collaborated with Kanye on three tracks from his 'Donda' album.

West's legal team responded by accusing the 35-year-old woman of blackmail and dismissed her complaint as 'baseless' in a statement sent to Page Six on Tuesday. They announced that in response to these allegations, West, also known as Ye, will be filing a lawsuit against the woman.