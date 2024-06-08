Ramoji Rao, the man behind the dream world in Hyderabad

For Malayalis, a mention of the Film City brings back nostalgic memories of "Karalinte karale," the song sequence in the 2005 megahit 'Udayananu Thaaram.' The song was picturised in Ramoji Rao Film City, a city within the city of Hyderabad in Telangana.

The Film City was the dream project of Ramoji Rao, a media personality and business tycoon, who passed away in Hyderabad early on Saturday, June 8. The 'wonderland' could rightly be called the birthplace of many movies in several Indian languages.

Born in a farmers' family in Gudivada village in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, a young Ramoji Rao cycled daily to a talkie five kilometres away. Cinema was an emotion to him, and he spent most of his hard-earned money on films. An adult Ramoji Rao floated a chit fund company, and later 'Ushakiran Movies', his first step into the world of cinema. The mad rush from location to location as a producer made him think about bringing all facilities under one roof. It led to the birth of Ramoji Rao Film City in 1996.|

Spread over 1,666 acres, each sight in the Film City is awe-inspiring. The city has been integral to many movies for the past 28 years. The scene in Chennai Express, in which Shah Rukh Khan boards a moving train, RRR, Marakkar — Arabikkadalinte Simham, were all shot at the Ramoji Rao Film City.

Ramoji Film City. Photo | Ramoji Film City website

Statistics revealed that at least 20 films were being simultaneously shot at Ramoji Rao Film City each day. Besides moviemakers, tourists, too, make a beeline to Ramoji Rao Film City. At least 5,000 people from various parts of the world visit the city daily by paying Rs 1,350 per head. The city, which explains the nitty-gritty of filmmaking, has found a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.