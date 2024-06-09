Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan among celebrities who attend swearing-in ceremony

Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath on Sunday, thereby forming the government at the Centre led by the National Democratic Alliance for the third consecutive term, a string of A-list celebrities, including Rajnikanth and Shah Rukh Khan, graced the occasion.

#WATCH | Actor Rajinikanth at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony. pic.twitter.com/27Zp5edH1m — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

While actor Rajnikanth reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a white dhoti and shirt, Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a black suit-pant for the swearing-in ceremony.

Other celebrities who attended the oath-taking ceremony include actors Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, who won from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh on a BJP ticket, Vikrant Massey, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.