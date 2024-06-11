Mumbai: The cine workers' association has demanded a probe into the death of former air-hostess-turned-actor Noor Malabika Das. Noor, who worked with Kajol in the streaming show 'The Trial' was found dead at her rented flat in Mumbai four days ago

Though police said it is a suspected case of suicide, her colleagues have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. They also sought the possibility of foul play, and wanted the police to explore a potential murder angle in the case. Following the tragic incident, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis regarding the incident.

Hailing from Assam, Mumbai-born Noor (31) worked as a stewardess with Qatar Airways for several years before switching careers to become an actor. The police said they broke open the door of Noor's house in Oshiwara following complaints of a foul smell emanating from her home. The found her partly mutilated and decomposing body.