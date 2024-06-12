Malayalam
Jeethu Joseph, M Padmakumar all praise for Ranjith Sajeev, Dileesh Pothan-starrer ‘Golam’

Our Correspondent
Published: June 12, 2024 04:09 PM IST
Jeethu and Padmakumar appreciated the efforts by the team of 'Golam'. Photos | Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

‘Golam’ directed by newcomer Samjad and featuring Ranjith Sajeev and Dileesh Pothan in the lead is winning a lot of praise for its execution. Director Jeethu Joseph, who watched the film recently, appreciated the making of the film and congratulated the entire team for their effort.
“Just watched the movie Golam... Beautifully and intelligently crafted... intriguing... ... don't miss it... ignore small issues... but look at the big picture and appreciate their effort... Kudos to the entire team,” he wrote on Facebook.
Read Also: Ranjith Sajeev and Dileesh Pothan star in an intriguing whodunnit | Movie Review
Director M Padmakumar known for films like ‘Joseph’ and ‘Mamangam’ too was all praise for ‘Golam’. In a Facebook post, the director maintained that the film was fresh and engaging. “Golam was worth every minute. The movie kept me engaged till the end,” he wrote.
‘Golam’ bankrolled by Anne & Sajeev for Fragrant Nature Film Creations is a murder mystery set within the confines of the office space of V Tech International, founded by Isaac John (Dileesh Pothan) and his friend. Things start rolling when Isaac is found dead in the office bathroom. Apart from Ranjith and Dileesh Pothan, the movie also features Sunny Wayne, Chinnu Chandni Nair, Siddique and some fresh faces.

