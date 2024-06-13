Would not have done 'Animal' even for Rs 200 crore: Adil Hussain

Actor Adil Hussain recently reiterated his stance in an interview, affirming that he would have declined a role in 'Animal,' even if offered a staggering sum of Rs 100 or Rs 200 crore. This statement echoes his earlier admission of regret regarding his involvement in 'Kabir Singh.' Despite facing criticism from the film's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, for his candid remarks, Hussain remains resolute in his position.

During an exclusive interview with Zoom, Hussain further expressed his disdain for 'Animal,' asserting that no amount of money could sway his decision to partake in the project. Responding to Vanga's insinuation that he had predominantly starred in art films with only one blockbuster, Hussain delivered a pointed retort, questioning Vanga's comparative fame and success in the industry.

He underscored the global acclaim garnered by projects like 'Life of Pi,' insinuating that Vanga's comments lacked perspective and foresight.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' emerged as a commercial success in the previous year, boasting a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol. However, the film faced scrutiny for its portrayal of violence and misogyny, eliciting mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike.