Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Meet Sinoj, a makeup artist who is now Union Minister Suresh Gopi's staff member

Our Correspondent
Published: June 13, 2024 02:53 PM IST
Sinoj, Suresh Gopi. Photo: Youtube
Topic | Entertainment News

Sinoj, who works as a makeup artist in Malayalam cinema, is now thrilled to take up his new role as a Union Minister’s staff member. The Kodungallur native has been actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi’s aide and makeup man for eighteen years.

“I am probably the happiest person as Chettan got sworn in as a Union Minister. I have been with him for the last eighteen years, and I will continue doing that. I was his staff member when he became a Rajya Sabha MP. I received a salary as an MP’s staff for almost a year. I began as Sureshettan’s makeup assistant. It was quite unexpectedly that I became his personal makeup man. I was shivering when I applied makeup on him for the first time. Sureshettan too knew that I was scared. After the first movie with him, he asked me whether I wished to continue in the next film too. I have been with him since then,” says Sinoj.

RELATED ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE