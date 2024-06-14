Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan felicitates Cannes Film Festival winners Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha

The Kerala government on Thursday honoured actors Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Azees Nedumangad who were part of the film 'All We Imagine As Light', which won the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival. The cast of the film, directed by Payal Kapadia, were felicitated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Symphony Hall of Mascot Hall in Thiruvananthapuram.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian presided over the ceremony, which was attended by ministers V Sivankutty and G R Anil. Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) chairman Shaji N Karun, Cultural Workers Welfares Fund Board chairman Madhupal, Cultural Affairs director N Maya, Chalachitra Academy vice-chairman Premkumar, MLA V K Prasanth, Mayor Arya Rajendran, were also present at the ceremony. Additionally, Santosh Sivan, who received the Pierre Angénieux Excellence in Cinematography Award, was also honoured.

'All We Imagine As Light' was among the frontrunners for the Palme D'Or award, the most prestigious award at the festival. The movie revolves around two nurses, who are trying to explore their life and find a connection in Mumbai. 'All We Imagine As Light' is an Indo-French production, bankrolled by Petit Chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India.The film received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Cannes, becoming the first Indian film to do so.