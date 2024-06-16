New deepfake of Alia Bhatt sparks outrage on social media

Amid growing consternation and outrage over a series of deepfake videos, actor Alia Bhatt has once again fallen victim to this invasive technology.

A new deepfake video featuring Alia Bhatt has surfaced, showing her participating in the 'get ready with me' trend on Instagram. The video depicts her getting ready in a black kurta and applying makeup.

This is not the first instance of a deepfake video of Alia going viral on social media. Previously, a video merging Alia Bhatt's face with actor Wamiqa Gabbi's went viral. Another deepfake showed a woman with Alia's morphed face making obscene gestures.

Deepfakes of several other celebrities, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Sara Tendulkar, have also appeared on the internet.