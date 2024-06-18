I did not go anywhere: Parvathy Thiruvothu on her absence from Malayalam cinema

Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu is gearing up for her next release 'Ullozhukku,' directed by Christo Tomy and also starring Urvashi. Despite her upcoming project, Parvathy has been relatively absent from Malayalam cinema. Last year, she appeared in two OTT releases.

In a recent interview with Manorama Online, Parvathy addressed the reason behind her absence. "I did not go anywhere. It is not as simple as moving from one district to another. There have been a lot of changes in the market, and we also have to adapt accordingly. If better opportunities come from other industries, I'll go there. It took 4 years to do 'Bangalore Days' after 'City of God.' Even then, when people considered it my comeback, I did not feel so," Parvathy explained.

The actress, who appeared in the Telugu web series 'Dhootha' and the Hindi movie 'Kadak Singh' last year, also discussed the complexities of releasing a movie in theatres these days. "The producers have to take care of so many things. Sometimes the movie starts off as a theater release and ends up being released on OTT. OTT is not a bad space. There is no need to think like that. The important thing is that the movie should get released," she emphasized.