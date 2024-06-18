Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Actress Renuka Desai responds to troll criticizing her for divorce from Pawan Kalyan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 18, 2024 03:07 PM IST
Renuka Desai, Pawan Kalyan. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Telugu actress Renuka Desai, formerly married to actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, recently confronted a troll who criticized her for not working on their marriage and waiting for him.
Renuka and Pawan, who share two children, Akira and Adhya, were married for three years before separating over a decade ago. Despite the years that have passed, Renuka still faces frequent trolling from Pawan Kalyan's fans.

In a recent incident, a fan commented on Renuka's social media post, admonishing her for leaving Pawan, who now serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The troll, writing in Telugu, suggested that Renuka should have been more patient and referred to Pawan as "someone like a god."
Breaking her usual silence, Renuka responded to the comment. She clarified that it was Pawan who left her and not the other way around. The original comment, as reported by M9 News, stated, “You should have been more patient, sister-in-law. You misunderstood someone like a god. Perhaps now you realize his worth. But I’m glad the kids are with Pawan Kalyan.”
In her reply, Renuka expressed her frustration and pain, saying, “If you had an ounce of intelligence, you wouldn’t make such a foolish comment. He was the one who left me and remarried, not the other way around. Please refrain from such comments; they only torment me.”

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE