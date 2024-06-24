My wife is getting married again: Dharmajan celebrates wedding anniversary with a quirky post

Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty has posted an interesting note on his social media page on his wedding anniversary. The small note read, “My wife is getting married again,”, leaving his fans shocked. However, the actor reveals the real ‘surprise’ in the next line itself. “I am the groom. The muhurat is between 9.30 am and 10.30 am.” Dharmajan posted the note along with a beautiful picture of him with his wife, both dressed in traditional outfits.

Meanwhile, his comment box is bombarded with amusing comments from his followers and colleagues. While one user commented, “kollam mone, njan nine nirulsaha peduthunnila” (I am not discouraging you), taking cue from a famous movie dialogue, another was upset for not inviting him for the wedding. Greetings poured in for the actor and his wife, from his fans who wished for the wedding anniversary to be a grand fest that is celebrated every year with much happiness. Meanwhile, some users can’t wait for Ramesh Pisharody to comment on Dharmajan’s post.

Dharmajan Bolgatty is married to Anuja with whom he has two daughters, Veda and Vaiga.