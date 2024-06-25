Prithviraj-Basil starrer ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ locks its OTT release date

Following its positive reviews and strong box office performance, the makers of ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ have announced its upcoming OTT release date.

The team took to their official Instagram handle to share the exciting news, posting, “#GuruvayoorAmbalanadayil will be streaming from June 27 on Disney Plus Hotstar.”

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph in the lead roles, the film also features Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, and Yogi Babu, who makes his Malayalam debut, in supporting roles. The film's blend of romance, comedy, and family drama has struck a chord with audiences, driving its success.

The plot revolves around the marriage of Vinu (Basil) and Anjaly (Anaswara), exploring the nuanced yet humorous relationship between Vinu and Anandan (Prithviraj), which undergoes an unexpected shift due to unforeseen events. Nikhila Vimal takes on the role of Parvathy, Anandan's wife in the movie.