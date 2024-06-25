She’s sleepwalking: Netizens divided over Janhvi Kapoor's international runway debut at Paris Haute Couture week

Janhvi Kapoor recently made headlines with her debut at Paris Haute Couture Week, where she donned a stunning mermaid-inspired gown by designer Rahul Mishra. This marked her first international runway appearance, where she joined other models in showcasing creations themed around Aura.

Despite her striking appearance, Janhvi's runway walk received mixed reactions from netizens. Some comments were particularly harsh, with one user saying, "It looks as if a dead person is dragging their body out of a grave," while another remarked, "What even is this? Looks like she’s sleepwalking!" A third critic questioned the choice, stating, "Why?? There are so many amazing models... Why have someone less than mediocre when you can have the best?"

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the sports drama "Mr. and Mrs. Mahi" alongside Rajkummar Rao, which garnered positive reviews. She is set to star in the upcoming political thriller "Ulajh," scheduled for release on August 2.