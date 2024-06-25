Santhosh Pandit announces his next ‘Kerala Live’, shot on a budget of Rs 5 lakh

After a brief hiatus, filmmaker Santhosh Pandit is back with a new movie. Titled 'Kerala Live', the movie has already begun filming, with significant portions completed. The second schedule of shooting will start soon. This time, Santhosh introduces a spectacular ensemble cast of more than 100 newcomers. As usual, Santhosh handles all the technical aspects of the movie, except for cinematography.

Santhosh Pandit with new cast member. Photo: Facebook/Santhosh Pandit

“I am thrilled to announce that the second schedule of my twelfth movie, ‘Kerala Live,’ which is made on a budget of just Rs 5 lakh, begins soon. More than 100 newcomers share screen space with me, playing roles with dialogues. I had to take a small break as I was busy travelling for my charity work and also due to the rains. A few songs have already been shot at places like Darjeeling and Shillong. There are eight songs in this movie. The remaining songs will be filmed in Kulu, Manali, and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, two stunt sequences are already done; the remaining ones will be completed in the next schedule.

I am handling everything except the camera. Hoping to have an Onam release after swiftly completing the editing and dubbing works. I seek everyone’s blessings!” Santhosh Pandit wrote on his social media handle.