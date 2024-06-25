Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv breaks silence on missing her wedding

Sonakshi Sinha's brother, Luv Sinha, who was absent from her wedding, addressed his absence in an interview with Hindustan Times. When asked about not attending his sister's wedding, Luv responded, "Please give it a day or two. I'll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking."

Sonakshi's parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, attended both the registry ceremony and the reception party on Sunday night. However, her twin brothers, Luv and Kush Sinha, were missing from the event. Numerous wedding pictures and videos circulated on social media, but the brothers were not seen in any family photos.

Previously, Luv Sinha had addressed the reports of his sister’s marriage to Zaheer Iqbal in a conversation with ETimes, where he also refrained from commenting. "I’m out of Mumbai at the moment, and if it’s regarding the news published, I have no comment or involvement in the matter," he told ETimes.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil ceremony took place at the bride's new apartment in Mumbai.