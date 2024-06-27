Inside Meera Nandan's mehendi ceremony: Actor shares lovely pics with Nazriya, Ann Augustine, Srinda

Actor-turned-radio jockey Meera Nandan definitely knows how to celebrate her personal milestones. The 'Seniors' actor who is all set to tie the knot hosted a grand mehendi ceremony at her residence in Kochi recently. Photos from the ceremony, attended by friends and co-actors, including Nazriya, Ann Augustine and Srindaa, have gone viral on social media.

Celebrity makeup artists Sajith and Sujith and Unni P S were also seen in the pictures. Meera wore a purple shade kurta with a plunging neckline for the event, while she posed next to Ann and Nazriya, who looked equally beautiful in the photos.

Nazriya, Ann and Srinda along with Meera Nandan. Photo | Lights on Creations (nandan_meera)

Meera who started her career as an anchor made her debut in Malayalam with the Lal Jose directorial 'Mulla' starring Dileep, Biju Menon and Saiju Kurup in 2008. She also played a prominent role in Malayalam film 'Currency'. She made her Tamil debut in the same year with the film 'Valmiki'. She then rose to fame playing diverse roles in various languages, including Telugu and Tamil films. She also appeared in one Kannada film 'Karoodpathi'.

Despite her success as an actor, the Elamakkara native turned down a prominent role in 'Cousins' opposite Kunchacko Boban to pursue a full-time career as a radio jockey in Dubai. The actor is all set to tie the knot with Sreeju, who works as a chartered accountant in the UK.