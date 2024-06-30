AMMA annual general body meet witnesses high drama; 10 out of 11 executive committee members elected

Kochi: The annual general body meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) witnessed high drama during the conclusion of the event in Kochi on Sunday. A confusion arose during the elections held to select the new executive members of the association. A total of 11 members are needed in the executive committee, of which four should be women members.

However, the election committee decided to replace the two women who were in the fray to the post claiming that Ansiba and Sarayu had received lower numbers and votes and hence could not be appointed to the new committee. However, Baburaj, Jayan Cherthala and P P Kunjikrishnan opposed the move and suggested that the same women who were in the fray should be considered to the post. With this, the panel included the names of the three women and the names of 10 executive committee members were declared at the meeting.

The name of the 11th member will be decided at the next executive committee meeting, which will be held soon. Manju Pillai and Kukku Parameshwaram who lost in the elections to other key positions will be considered to the committee. Kukku, meanwhile, also suggested Sheelu Abraham's name as the 11th executive committee member. Kalabhvan Shajon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Tiny Tom, Ananya, Vinu Mohan, Tovino Thomas, Ansiba and Sarayu are the new committee members.