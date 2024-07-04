Salman Khan flaunts new hairdo in latest pic on Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, set to star in ‘Sikandar’, took to Instagram on Wednesday to unveil his new hairdo. In the picture, Salman is seen sitting outdoors, deep in thought, and wearing a black T-shirt. He captioned the photo, 'Green Zone'. Fans speculated in the comments section whether this new look is for his upcoming film ‘Sikandar’, marking Salman’s first collaboration with director A.R. Murugadoss of ‘Ghajini’ fame.

Murugadoss has so far worked with two Bollywood superstars - with Aamir Khan in ‘Ghajini’ and Akshay Kumar in ‘Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty’, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Sikandar’ is set to hit the theatres during Eid next year. The film promises to be an action-packed thriller, aligning perfectly with Khan's well-established persona of a larger-than-life hero.

(With IANS inputs)