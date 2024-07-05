Kavya Madhavan celebrates 22 years of 'Meesha Madhavan', shares post

Actor Kavya Madhavan shared a poster from the superhit movie 'Meesha Madhavan', which completed 22 years on July 4. The actor also tagged her co-star and husband Dileep in the poster. “22 years of Meesha Madhavan,” she wrote. 'Meesha Madhavan' directed by Lal Jose and written by Ranjan Pramod was one of the biggest hits in both Dileep and Kavya Madhavan's career. Lal Jose, in one of his earlier interviews, had revealed that producers were initially reluctant to bankroll the movie as they were not confident in the script. Others also did not want to take the risk of producing the movie, because Lal Jose-Ranjan Pramod's 2001 movie 'Randaam Bhavam' had been a commercial failure.

However, Dileep's friends Maha Subair and Sudhish stepped in to bankroll the movie. The film features Dileep as a local thief who is accused of stealing an idol. To clear his name, he tracks down the real culprit. The film's situational comedy and the chemistry between the lead pair were among the reasons why the film still has a huge following among the Malayali audience.

Four of Dileep's films, which released on July 4, went on to become commercial hits. These include 'Ee Parakkum Thalika'. 'Meesha Madhavan', 'CID Moosa' and 'Pandippada.' All these films were released in different years.