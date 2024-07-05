Rashmika Mandanna's intriguing character revealed in 'Kubera'

The first look of Rashmika Mandanna from the upcoming film Kubera was unveiled on Friday. In the film, the actress is set to portray a character that promises to be both intriguing and refreshing. The poster shows her dressed in an Indian suit, holding a suitcase against the backdrop of a forest. Rashmika's appearance in the poster exudes a blend of mystery and allure, setting the stage for what could be another memorable performance.

The teaser video shows Rashmika's character digging in the ground of the dark forest, discovering a large suitcase full of money. This compelling scene, combined with DSP’s electrifying music, heightens the sense of anticipation and curiosity. National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula said: “In storytelling, fortune favours those who embrace the unexpected. The best moments often come when and from whom you least expect it. Rashmika’s character captures this essence, adding surprise and depth that is crucial to our film Kubera. I am sure that her performance will leave a lasting impact.”

Earlier, the first looks of Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni from the film were also revealed. The film also stars Jim Sarbh. It is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt. Ltd. banners. Kubera is a pan-India multilingual film, being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

(With IANS inputs)