P Jayachandran's family responds to fake health reports on social media

Our Correspondent
Published: July 07, 2024 12:41 PM IST
Jayachandran. Photo: Manorama
Veteran singer P Jayachandran's family has dismissed rumours about his health circulating on social media. Sources close to the singer confirmed that aside from a few age-related issues, he is in good health.
"He is okay. The photo being shared now was taken a month and a half ago. The news about his health condition is also fake; someone has spread false rumours on social media. He does have a few age-related issues, but he isn’t as unwell as the rumours suggest," P Jayachandran's family told Manorama Online.

A photo and a note suggesting that P Jayachandran was critically ill and hospitalized were widely circulated on social media. However, the family has refuted these claims. P Jayachandran celebrated his 80th birthday on March 3.

