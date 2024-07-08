Ananya Panday shares the joy of her nephew's arrival, Alanna Panday welcomes first child

Actress Ananya Panday is celebrating the arrival of her nephew, as her sister Alanna Panday has welcomed her first child, a son. Alanna, a social media personality, is the daughter of Chikki Panday (the brother of Ananya's father, Chunky Panday) and Deanne Panday.

Ananya shared the joyful news on Instagram, where Alanna and her husband, Ivor McCray V, announced the birth of their baby boy. In a heartfelt reel, the couple, dressed in matching ice-blue outfits, share a kiss while Alanna gently cradles their newborn.

"Our little angel is here," Alanna captioned. Ananya reposted the clip on her Instagram stories, writing: "My beautiful baby boy nephew is here."

Alanna married McCray in 2023 after dating for several years. The wedding was attended by notable names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kanika Kapoor, Nandita Mahtani, and Vidyut Jammwal.

As for Ananya, her last screen outing was in Arjun Varain Singh’s 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. She will next be seen in 'Call Me Bae', which traces the story of a billionaire fashionista, Bae, who is disowned by her ultra-rich family due to a salacious scandal. 'Call Me Bae', directed by Collin D'Cunha, will soon be streaming on Prime Video.

(With IANS inputs)