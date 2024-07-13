Netizens slam Ananya Panday over 'embarrassing' moment with Nick Jonas at Anant Ambani's wedding

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is facing severe backlash after a video from Anant Ambani's 'baraat' went viral, in which she appears to 'push' Nick Jonas. The clip shows several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh, dancing enthusiastically during the 'baraat'. However, at one point, Ananya, who was behind Nick, pushed him aside to come forward and dance with Priyanka.

Soon after the visuals surfaced, netizens labelled Ananya as 'mannerless' and 'annoying,' suggesting that the incident must have been embarrassing for Nick. One comment read, "Ananya is really drunk, I think you should see that video of her on the stage. She’s dancing so wildly. This is so cringe." Another comment stated, "I mentioned in a post months back, she’s always overdoing it... wannabe attitude... trying to be cool even when Rihanna came... pushing herself around the popular to be seen... legit pushed Nick away, how embarrassing." Another remark read, "She desperately wants to stand next to PC."

Meanwhile, the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a star-studded event attended by celebrities from around the world. Among the guests were international pop star Nick Jonas, reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Rema, and others.