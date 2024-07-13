Young photographer's viral moment with Mammootty at new movie's pooja ceremony

The video from the pooja ceremony of Mammootty Kampany’s next film, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, has gone viral on social media. In the video, Mammootty is seen calling a young man carrying a camera over to him and speaking to him. The young man, meanwhile, seeks the blessings of the screen icon by touching his feet. Since then, social media has been curious to know who that young man is. Ajith Kumar PS, the still photographer of the movie, was clearly excited when his idol called to congratulate him.

Ajith has assisted Naveen Murali, who worked as the still photographer on films produced by Mammootty Kampany. The production house invited Ajith to work as the main photographer on their latest project. He is thrilled to make his debut as an independent still photographer in the industry through a Gautham Menon film produced by Mammootty Kampany. Ajith told Manorama Online that photography is his passion, and he got this amazing opportunity with the support and guidance of Aroma Mohan, Naveen Murali, George, and Sunil Singh.

“This is the first movie I am working on as an independent still photographer. The title of the movie has not been announced yet. I have assisted Naveen Murali, who was the still photographer on films like ‘Rorschach,’ ‘Christopher,’ ‘Kannur Squad,’ and ‘Bramayugam,’ which starred Mammootty sir in lead roles. When this movie was announced, Mammootty Kampany’s production controller Aroma Mohan, Mammootty sir’s manager George, and line producer Sunil called me and asked me to join the crew as the still photographer. Mammootty sir knew me because I had assisted on a few of his movies. When he saw me during the pooja, he called me over. I told him that it was my first film as an independent still photographer. He said, ‘Oh, are you doing this one? Let it be a success!’ He shook my hand and blessed me. The video of me speaking to Mammootty sir and seeking his blessing has now gone viral on social media,” says Ajith.

Having completed a course in photography, Ajith also updates his skills by watching YouTube videos. Even though photography is his passion, he has assisted veterans like Naveen Murali and Sreenath Unnikrishnan to learn more. “For a newcomer like me, it is a great achievement to start off through a movie starring Mammootty sir. Mammootty Kampany took the initiative to offer me this opportunity. This is Gautham Menon sir’s first movie in Malayalam. I am grateful to Mammootty Kampany for giving me this chance,” notes Ajith.

The pictures taken by Ajith during the pooja have gone viral. One particular image of Mammootty captured by Ajith has even been celebrated by Bollywood media.