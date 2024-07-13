Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon grace Ambani-Merchant wedding in style

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran made a stunning appearance at the wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The grand event took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, and attracted some of the world's most influential figures.

Prithviraj Sukumaran attended the wedding with his wife, Supriya Menon. The couple looked radiant in their pastel outfits, posing happily for photos and videos at the venue. Prithviraj stood out as the sole representative from the Malayalam film industry at the high-profile celebration.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been in the spotlight since their engagement in December 2023. The ceremony saw attendance from some of the biggest names in art and cinema worldwide, including John Cena, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Kim and Khloe Kardashian.