Legendary writer M T Vasudevan Nair and megastar Mammootty shared an emotional moment at the trailer launch of the upcoming series 'Manorathangal', which was held in Kochi on Monday. The star-studded event, which was held on the writer's birthday as he turned 91, was attended by the who's who of the Malayalam film industry.

Soon after cutting his birthday cake, M T and Mammootty embraced each other, winning the hearts of all those who attended the event. The special moment, which was caught on camera, has also gone viral. Mammootty, prior to the event had also taken to X to extend his warm wishes on the writer's birthday. “Warm wishes to M T sir on his birthday,” wrote Mammootty, while sharing some photos from a get together with M T's family. Dulquer Salmaan, his wife Amal Sufiya, Mammootty's wife are also seen in the pictures.

Mammootty and M T's collaboration goes back decades ago when Mammootty debuted in the movie 'Vilkkanundu Swapnangal' written by MT. He then collaborated with Mammootty in the cult classic 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha', as its scriptwriter. 'Udharam', 'Adiyozhukkukal', 'Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja', are also some of their finest works.

Mammootty is part of the upcoming series 'Manorathangal', which will feature an anthology of stories written by M T.