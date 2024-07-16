From films to PhD: Suja Karthika turns heads with 39th birthday photos

Yesteryear actress Suja Karthika has surprised her fans and followers on social media with her latest pictures. Suja gained attention for playing sister roles and supporting characters in many blockbuster Malayalam movies. Her latest photos are from her recent birthday celebration.

Netizens have been commenting on how beautiful the actress looked. Many were curious to know if the pictures were from her 40th birthday celebration. Interestingly, Suja herself revealed her age in one of the pictures.

“Thank you for remembering me. I am forever grateful to everyone who wished me on my birthday. My husband made this day special for me. All of you want to know if I have turned 40. You will find the answer in the last few pictures,” wrote Suja.

In the pictures, she gestured with her fingers to signify the number 39, confirming that she celebrated her 39th birthday. Suja, who prioritized academics over her film career, even pursued a PhD. After completing her studies, Suja moved abroad and is currently settled there with her family.

She bid farewell to the movie industry after getting married. She focused on her studies, earned a PhD, and began teaching global business and marketing. Suja acted in more than 25 movies between 2002 and 2013. In 2009, she passed the PGDM course with first-class honours and also completed an MCom with first-class marks. She worked as a college teacher until she secured the JRF. Besides her PhD, Suja earned certification in quality research methods from the University of Amsterdam and completed a certified specialist course in data analysis from the government-owned ICT Academy.

Suja Karthika is the daughter of Kakkanad Padinjaremadam Sujasree Dr. Sundareshan and Dr. Chandrika. She married Rakesh Krishnan, a chief engineer in the Merchant Navy, on January 31, 2010. Suja made her debut in ‘Malayali Maamanu Vanakkam,’ released in 2002. She was last seen in ‘Lisammayude Veedu,’ which came out in 2013.