76th Primetime Emmy nominations: 'Shogun' leads the charge followed by 'The Bear'

The Television Academy has revealed the nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. According to 'Variety', the list includes historic selections and several critically acclaimed titles that were long overdue for recognition. 'Shogun' leads with 25 nominations, including limited series, and earned first-time acting nods for stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. Additionally, the FX network garnered a total of 93 nominations, bolstered by a record-breaking 23 nominations for its comedy series 'The Bear'—the most in Emmy history.

'The Bear' was already an Emmy superstar, having landed 10 wins in 2023 -- making it the most Emmys won by a series in its first season. This time, 'The Bear' stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colon-Zayas all received acting nods. FX's surge made it the second-most nominated network this year, behind only Netflix (107). And that put it above HBO and Max (91), which wasn't one of the top two networks for the first time in multiple decades. "This one really caught us by surprise and in the best possible way," said FX chief John Landgraf. "You just feel this overwhelming sense of pride for the artists for the nominees," he added. Besides 'Shogun' and 'The Bear', FX pulled off a comedy series nomination for 'Reservation Dogs', something that fans and TV critics had been pushing for years. In its third season, 'Only Murders in the Building' finally landed an acting nomination for star Selena Gomez.

The most-nominated limited/anthology series this year was HBO's 'True Detective: Night Country', with 19. NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' was the most-recognised broadcast entry, with 17 nominations. Other outlets having a landmark year included Apple TV+, which scored 70 nominations -- thanks to a surging 'The Morning Show' (16 nominations), comedy newcomer 'Palm Royale' and the limited entry 'Lessons in Chemistry'. The 76th Emmy Awards will air live on September 15. Indian audiences can stream the award ceremony on Lionsgate Play.

