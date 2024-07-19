Bhamaa questions necessity of marriage in viral social media post

A recent social media post by actress Bhamaa has gone viral, as she raised stirring questions about the institution of marriage. In a candid statement, Bhamaa challenged traditional views on marriage, dowry, and the role of women in their in-laws' homes.

Bhamaa’s post questioned the necessity of marriage for women, stating, "Do we women really need marriage? No! No one should get married by giving away their money. What happens if they abandon you? They will drive you to suicide after taking away your money!! A woman should never marry. You wouldn’t have any idea how that person is even going to treat you. From a place that may drive you to take your own life, you must soon…” Her message remains incomplete, but it has sparked significant discussion.

Speculation about Bhamaa’s personal life has been rife for some time. She previously shared that she is a single mother, revealing her strength through her experiences. "I never knew how strong I was until I became a single mother, and being strong was the only choice I had," Bhamaa wrote alongside pictures of her daughter, Gowri.

Rumours of a split began circulating when Bhamaa removed her husband Arun's name and photos from her social media accounts. Despite the speculation, neither Bhamaa nor Arun have officially addressed the divorce rumours.

Bhamaa and Arun were married in 2020, after which she took a break from acting. She later revealed that she became a mother just months after their daughter, Gowri, was born. Bhamaa frequently shared photos of her family online, but Arun’s sudden absence from these posts fueled further divorce speculation.