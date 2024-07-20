It’s a wrap for Aashiq Abu’s ‘Rifle Club'

Director Aashiq Abu has wrapped up the shoot of ‘Rifle Club’ starring an ensemble cast, including Dileesh Pothan, Anurag Kashyap, Vani Viswanath and Vincy Aloshious. The film marks the reunion of Aashiq Abu, Shyam Pushkaran and Dileesh Nair after the super hit movie ‘Maayanadhi’.

Interestingly, Aashiq has also cranked the camera in the movie. Bollywood filmmaker Anurag is making his debut in Mollywood with the movie, jointly produced by Aashiq Abu, Vincent Vadakkan, Vishal Vincent and Tony under the banner of OPM Cinemas. The screenplay is by Dileesh Nair, Shyam Pushkaran, Sharafu and Suhas. Hanuman Kind, Baby Jean, Senna Hegde, Nathesh Hegde, Navani, Ramzan Muhammad, Unnimaya, Vijayaraghavan, Vishnu Agasthya, Suresh Krishna, Surabhi Lakshmi, Vineeth Kumar, Niyas Musaliyar, Kiran Peethambaran, Rafi, Prashant Murali, Ramu, Ponnamma Babu, Bipin Perumbally, Vysakh, Sajeevan, Indian, Milan, Chilamban, Alice, Unni Muttam, Bhanumathi and NP Nisa are also part of the film.

Meanwhile, Ajayan Chalissery who won praise for his incredible work in ‘Manjummel Boys’ is the production designer of ‘Rifle Club’. Music is by Rex Vijayan and Kishore Purakkatiri is the production controller. Makeup is by Ronex Xavier, while the costumes have been designed by Mashar Hamza. V Sajan is the film's editor. Supreme Sundar has choreographed the action sequences, while the stills are by Roshan and Arjun Kallingal. A S Dinesh is the film's PRO. ‘Rifle Club’ is likely to get an Onam release.