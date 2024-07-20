When 'Devadoothan', the mystery drama directed by Sibi Malayil, released 24 years ago, the filmmakers never thought it would turn out to be a huge failure at the box office. Fast forward to 2024, the film, which has been remastered in 4K, is being touted as one of the most anticipated re-releases in Mollywood this year. Talking to Onmanorama, Sibi Malayil said the movie was remastered following requests from several corners. He also said the movie has been trimmed by 30 minutes, considering the feedback he received from people.

“The film did not do well in theatres when it released in 2000. However, we believe it will work wonders at the box office when it re-releases again. Then, it had been ahead of its time. We believe, this is the perfect time to release the movie again,” he said. “I have edited out 30 minutes from the film based on people's feedback. We believe this will benefit the film better,” he added.

The movie featuring Mohanlal and Jaya Prada in prominent roles, revolves around a music composer's quest for the truth behind the unknown spirit that guides him when he returns to his college. The movie, was written by novelist and scriptwriter Raghunath Paleri and also features Jagathy Sreekumar, Vijayalakshmi, Vineeth Kumar, Murali and Jagadish in prominent roles.

Criticism against the film

One of the criticisms directed against the movie was the use of Jagathy Sreekumar's character as spoof. Jagathy as Sthevachan in 'Devadoothan' was not necessarily funny and even spoiled the mood of the film, which otherwise had a surreal, mysterious tone. One Reddit user hoped most of the scenes involving Jagathy's character is removed from the film. Another Reddit user, criticised Mohanlal's acting in the film and felt he was still in the 'Narasimham' hangover, while acting in the movie.