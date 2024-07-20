Meenakshi graduates as doctor; Dileep and Kavya Madhavan share congratulatory messages

Actor Dileep's daughter, Meenakshi Dileep, has earned her MBBS degree. She graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Chennai. Dileep and Kavya Madhavan attended her graduation ceremony.

Dileep shared a picture from the day, captioning it, "Thank God. A dream has come true. My daughter Meenakshi has become a doctor. Love and respect to her." Kavya also shared a picture, writing, "Congratulations Dr. Meenakshi Gopalakrishnan. You did it! It’s your dedication and hard work that’s got you here. We are so proud of you today, and we know you are capable of so much more. May God bless you abundantly. With love and pride today and always."

In addition to her academic achievements, Meenakshi is also talented in the arts. She has a significant fan base and frequently posts dance videos and other reels, maintaining an active presence on social media.