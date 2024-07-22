Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki, 35, electrocuted during live show

Brazilian rock singer Ayres Sasaki tragically died at the age of 35 while performing on stage. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 13, in Salinópolis, Pará, Brazil, as reported by the Brazilian news site Istoé Gente.

Ayres was electrocuted during a live performance at the Solar Hotel in Salinópolis. The fatal incident happened when he hugged a soaking-wet fan, causing a nearby cable to emit a strong electric shock. The exact reason why the fan was wet remains unclear, prompting an investigation by the Salinópolis Police. Witnesses have provided statements, and expert reports have been requested by the authorities, according to Istoé Gente.

The Solar Hotel issued a statement on Sunday, July 14, affirming their full cooperation with the investigation. Their Instagram post read, “We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events. Our thoughts and condolences are with Ayres Sasaki's family and friends at this difficult time.”